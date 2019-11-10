1941-2019
Jay D. Rindlisbacher, 78, of Spanish Fork, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Payson, Utah. He was born January 15, 1941 to Leroy Alma and Isabell Nielsen Rindlisbacher in Millville, Cache Valley, Utah. He was the last of 11 children: Lee, Reed, Bert, Annabelle, Dean, Ilene, LaMay, Ruth, June, Fern and Jay. He has one sister Fern Evans, and a sister-in-law, Ila Peterson, surviving.
Jay married his sweetheart, Maureen Thomas, in 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of Lori (Steven Matson), Forrest, IL, and Jennifer (Shane Waters), Santaquin, UT.
Funeral services will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Spanish Fork 7th Ward Chapel, 400 North 800 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 South 400 East, Spanish Fork.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkerobits.com.