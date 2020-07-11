1959 — 2020
Jaye Lynn Monsen Robison passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 after a valiant battle with leukemia. She was born on October 9, 1959 to J and Lauretta Young Monsen in Cedar City, Utah, the second of seven children. On December 19, 1978, she started her eternal family with the love of her life, Mark Turley Robison, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They had six children.
Jaye Lynn had a lifelong love of learning, which she passed on to her children and many others. She was very creative, and liked to sew and cross-stitch. Her creations will be beloved by family for generations as keepsakes.
Jaye Lynn was a woman of faith. She was deeply devoted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and sought to pattern her life after the Savior. She was compassionate, caring, and selfless in her service to her family, neighbors, and the church.
She is survived by her husband, six children, six siblings, fourteen grandchildren, her mother-in-law, aunts and uncles, cousins, and countless friends and neighbors.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no viewing or funeral. A graveside service for immediate family will be live streamed at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 10 on the Walker Sanderson Mortuary’s website: https://www.walkersanderson.com/
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Jaye Lynn Robison Memorial Fund at the Orem Public Library. Payment by credit card can be done over phone, or in person at the library, or send checks to:
Orem Public Library
58 N. State St.
Orem, Utah 84057
801-229-7050