Jayne Jacobson
Susan "Jayne" McKeand Brereton Jacobson
Jayne, 74, was welcomed home by her Father in Heaven and her children in a much-awaited reunion On June 14th 2021. Jayne was born in Colorado on October 29, 1946, to Avanelle Kay Dittemore and Thomas James McKeand. She was the youngest of four children. She later moved to Utah and married John Austin Brereton who was the father of her two children, then later married Gail L Jacobson of Goshen. Dena born in 1969 and John born in 1971. They lived in Spring Lake, Utah for many years.
Jayne was nothing short of a superhero to many. Her battle with cancer started in 1991, and she courageously fought that battle the remainder of her days. Despite fighting the ugly beast, she managed to live a great life. She was passionate about quilting. Even after an arm amputation in 2007, she still continued to make quilts, sew, and inspire everyone around her. Whether she was found in her sewing room or on a retreat, she was always sewing, if it was not fabric, it was relationships with family and loved ones. Jayne had 2 kids, 13 grandkids, and many great-grandkids whom she loved with all her heart. Jayne worked for Utah County Government for 27 years in the Substance Abuse Division as the Clinical Records Supervisor, she later retired in 2019. Jayne was a loving member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will always be remembered as a loving, independent superwoman.
Jayne was survived by her sister Sharon (Alan) Scarborough of Texas, son-in-law Ron Raven of Payson and his 4 children Jake (Jackie) Raven, Natasha (Cameron) Broadhead, Nicole (Scott) Stevens and Dakota (Chana) Brereton. Daughter-in-law Saralyn (Justin) Smith of St. George and their 9 children Hayden Brereton, Sierra Smith, Corry Brereton, Brady (Emely) Smith, Colter (Amanda) Smith, Madison Brereton, Duncan Smith, Sydnee Brereton, and Jaquel Smith, and many great-grandchildren. Jayne was proceeded in death by her parents Thomas James and Avanelle Kay Dittemore McKeand, children Dena Susan Brereton Raven and John David Brereton. Her two brothers Jerry and Thomas McKeand.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Santaquin 1st ward church located at 545 N 200 E Santaquin, Utah. The viewing will be held before the funeral from 9:00 am to 10:45 am. Graveside services will follow the funeral at the Santaquin City Cemetery. Share condolences to www.brownfamilymortuary.com.