Jayne NaVee Wynder
1929 - 2021
Jayne NaVee Wynder, 91, of Provo, Utah passed away in her sleep June 8th, 2021. NaVee was sharp and active until the end and only began failing after a fall and head injury a week before her death. Although we are shocked by her quick death, we are grateful that she did not suffer long.
NaVee was born on September 1, 1929 to Maude Tuffts and Ivan Harris in Taber Alberta, Canada. NaVee was the fourth of five children and she grew up on a sugar beet farm surrounded by lots of family. NaVee attended Utah State and majored in Fashion Design. After graduation NaVee taught home economics at Taber high school. After a yearlong courtship, NaVee married Curtis Wynder on June 24th, 1953 in the Cardston Alberta temple. They enjoyed 65 wonderful years of marriage. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Curtis and siblings.
NaVee worked at BYU as the Assistant Director of women's housing for 3 years and as Director for 5 years. After her time at BYU, NaVee taught Junior High home economics in the Alpine School District for 20 years. NaVee loved to create and use her talents. It is impossible to capture all of NaVee's creative endeavors that blessed the lives of many.
NaVee and Curtis served as mission presidents of the Canada Montreal mission from 1981 - 1984. The Wynders loved their missionaries and their time in Montreal. NaVee served in many church positions.
NaVee is survived by her 3 children: Michelle Little; Dru (Stephanie) Wynder; and Darin Wynder. She will be missed greatly by her 6 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Seth) Ferguson; Andrew (Kourtney) Little; Nathan (Linda) Little; Mason Wynder; Sydney Wynder; and Bryn (McKay) Hatch. She will also be remembered by her 6, soon to be 7 great grandchildren.
A special thanks to Amber and Linda and the team at Breo Hospice.
Funeral services will be Thursday, June 17th, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. at the Riverwoods LDS Chapel, 303 West 3700 North Provo, UT 84604. A link will be provided to view the service. Condolences may be offered online at www.walkersanderson.com.