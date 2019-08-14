1929-2019
Jean Evans Brereton passed away August 9, 2019, in Provo Utah. She was born March 9, 1929, to Fred and Jane B. Evans.
Jean loved the beautiful mountains of Utah Valley and was a lifetime resident of Provo. After graduating from Provo High, she began working at the Provo Bakery where she met a customer named Floyd Brereton. Floyd came in looking for sweet rolls but instead found his sweetheart. They began their courtship and later married in Elko, Nevada. Jean also worked many years at First Security Bank on University Ave. During her time there, she became good friends with several co-workers who continued to visit her long after her retirement. She was blessed to have many good friends throughout her life that she loved dearly. Floyd and Jean enjoyed traveling and were fortunate to see many places in the world. Their favorite destination to visit was Jamaica. They also shared a deep love for animals and had many dogs and cats that they considered to be their children. Jean’s witty personality, pretty blue eyes, and red hair will be missed by all who knew her.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Martha Dickerson and Jane B. Nichols (her twin); three brothers, Fred B. Evans, Bert P. Evans, and Dr. John R. Evans, and her beloved husband, Floyd W. Brereton. She is survived by her sister, Bernice McEwan of Sacramento, CA, and many nieces and nephews.
Jean has left very detailed instructions that no funeral service or viewing be held at her burial. Reluctantly, as a family, we will honor her request. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo, UT. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.