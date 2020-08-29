Jean Litchfield
1933 - 2020
Jean Marie Anderson Litchfield, 87 passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Jean was born in Lethbridge, Alberta Canada on January 7, 1933. Jean was given away by her birth mother, and then adopted by LeRoy and Esther Anderson of Raymond, Alberta Canada. In her youth, Jean was a good student and an accomplished pianist. Jean took secretarial training at the LDS Business College and then went on to attend Brigham Young University.
On September 22, 1954, Jean married Glen Reese Litchfield, also from Raymond in the Cardston, Alberta LDS Temple. Together they immigrated to the United States and had four children. After several moves they settled in San Jose, CA. Jean worked part-time as a secretary and then for many years in the word processing department of Price Waterhouse in San Jose. In 1992, they retired to Orem, Utah.
Jean was a member of the LDS Church and served in many callings. Her interests included reading, history, classical music and travel. Jean loved Waterton Lakes National Park, the prairie and grain elevators. Her favorite flower was the Prairie Rose.
Jean was predeceased by her husband of forty years, Glen Litchfield and is survived by her four children Lori Lakey, (Ronald) Valerie Litchfield (Greg Thiel), Julee Litchfield, A M Litchfield, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a small family memorial was held. Interment in the Orem City Cemetery.