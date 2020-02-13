1933-2020
Our beautiful wife and mother, Jeanene Christensen Schreiber, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020, due to the effects of Alzheimer’s disease. Jeanene is survived by her husband, Del, of 67 years; 1 son, 5 daughters, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Orem City Cemetery, 1500 North 800 East, Orem, Utah. Friends are invited to share her life at the Berg Orem Chapel, 500 North State Street, Orem, Utah from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. prior to services at the cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.