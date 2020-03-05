1930-2020
Jeannett Beardall Jones, passed away peacefully on her 90th birthday, March 3, 2020 with her family at her side. Jeannett and her twin sister Jean, were born March 3, 1930 in Springville, Utah to Alvin and Sarah Scott Beardall. Jeannett was the 15th child of 16 children. She married Francis Jones on April 14, 1951. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple on October 10, 1953. Frank passed away in 1998.
Jeannett grew up Springville and graduated from Springville High School in 1948. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings during her life. Jeannett enjoyed working at the UVSC/UVU Bookstore and retired in 2010 after 27 years of service. She loved her family and cherished her time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her six children: Alvin (Ginny), Highland; Sheryl (David) Anderson, South Jordan; Jim “Buzz” (Lori), Lehi; Janet (Chuck) Bogue, Nebraska; David (Maria), Orem and Kathleen (John) Carrillo, Orem; 26 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, William Jones; grandsons: Aaron and Mike Jones; great-grandsons: Nicholas Johnson and Chase Jones, and all 15 of her siblings.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Lindon West Stake Center, 250 West 600 South, Lindon (1053 West 1600 North, Orem). Family and friends may attend a viewing Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove and at the church on Monday from 11:30 am — 12:45 pm prior to services. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.