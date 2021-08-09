Jeffery Lawrence Gudmundsen
1970 - 2021
LAS VEGAS- It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jeffery Lawrence Gudmundsen. Jeff passed on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jeff was born to Dick and Jane Gudmundsen on July 29, 1970, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jeff was a member of the Local 669 Sprinkler Fitters Union for 10 + years. After retiring he remained active by doing odd jobs for friends and family. Jeff was a member of the LDS church and had one of the biggest hearts you would ever know. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, tinkering with odds and ends and what was garbage to some was a treasure waiting to be discovered. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. We love you.
He is survived by his wife Simone Gudmundsen, mother Jane Gudmundsen; sister's Denice Duffin (Ryain), Terece LaBrune (Larry), and Maria Jolley. He is also survived by his 4 children: Dustin, Megan, Zack and stepdaughter Madison. And 3 grandchildren; Dylan, Tucker and Beckett. He is preceded in death by his father Dick Gudmundsen, Grandparents Stiner Busk, Golda Busk, Miren Gudmundsen Lee; Dick D Gudmundsen.