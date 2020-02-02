1983-2019
Jeffrey Ryan Marchant aka (Klown) age 36 passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2019 at a home he shared with his girlfriend, Lacey Schwartz and her two sons Gage and Brock. Jeff was born on December 22, 1983 in Ogden Utah. He grew up in Provo, Utah.
Jeff loved the outdoors, camping, hiking, rollerblading and long boarding. Jeff had a big heart and loved helping others. There isn’t anything Jeff wouldn’t do for those he cared for. He loved and cared about his family and friends very much and was a very loyal person. Jeff was honest, sometimes to a fault. One could always count on Jeff to do what he said he was going to do. Jeff was funny and loved being playful and making people smile. He loved music and was always singing and dancing around being silly. The world has truly lost a good person and his presence will be greatly missed by all who really knew him.
Jeff is survived by his father Jay Randall Marchant, his mother Claudia Denise Marchant, his brother Joshua Marchant, his sister Amanda Marchant Mclain, and his daughter Khloe Marchant.
Jeff was cremated on January 9th, 2020 and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.