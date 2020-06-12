1951-2020
Jennean Petersen Wright passed away holding her sweetheart Brent Wright’s hand on June 8, 2020. She was born December 25, 1951 to Lynn and LoRaine Petersen. She was a bright light in everyone’s life, and we will feel her loss deeply. Everyone is welcome to a viewing that will be held from 10-11:30 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1315 E 900 S, Provo, Utah. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral will be attended by family only.
For a full obituary, please visit: www.premierfuneral.com.