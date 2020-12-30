Jennifer Ann Shoell
1975 ~ 2020
Jennifer Ann Shoell passed away from cancer on Dec 28th, 2020. She was born May 6, 1975 in Essex County, New Jersey to Peter Alan Cody and Jeanne Marie Dybus. After joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she moved to Utah and served a mission at Deseret Industries working with the disabled. In 2002, she married Jeffery Dean Shoell and together they had two daughters Ciara Anne and Erin Grace.
She is survived by her husband and daughters, her mother and siblings (Mary, Brian, David, Jeff and Lauren). Services will be held at the Blackburn Mortuary 15 E. 100 N. Vernal on Jan 19th at noon. A viewing will be held from 10-12 on that day and interment will follow. Services will be live streamed for those who can't attend. The family asks that in lieu of flowers etc. that a donation be made to a cancer related charity.