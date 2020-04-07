Jennifer Casabar

1945 — 2020
Jennifer Mae Casabar (Jeremiah), 74, of Honolulu, HI passed away on March 31, 2020 in Highland, Utah.
Jennifer was born in Honolulu, HI to Dalton Jeremiah and Carmen Postrzech (Widdowson) on April 17, 1945. She was a graduate of Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, California. Jennifer was married to Cornelio Casabar Jr aka “Cass” for 37 years prior to his passing in 2010. She retired as a receptionist from Kaiser Permanente Medical Group after 25+ years of service and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities.
Jennifer was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her mother Carmen Postrzech, twin sister Dalta “Dee” Quan, brother Dalton “Buster” Jeremiah Jr. ; and children Maile Ae of Las Vegas, NV, Camille Lau (Trevor) Of Ewa, HI; Damon Casabar (Holly) of Cedar Hills, UT; Tanya George (Jon) of Queen Creek, AZ; Matthew Casabar (Janille) of Kealakekua, HI; and Daniel Casabar of Los Angeles, CA. Jennifer is also survived by her 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Limited viewing and visitation by appointment will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Anderson & Sons Mortuary Lone Peak Chapel in Highland, UT. Sign up at bit.ly/VUEJMC0411.
Private services to follow. Condolences may be expressed at www.andersonmortuary.com.