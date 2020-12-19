Jennifer (Jen) Duke Hatch
Jen Hatch, 54, was born June 8, 1966 in Provo, Utah to Richard and Carolyn Duke. She passed away suddenly at home December 10, 2020. Jen graduated from Orem High in 1984, where she played Volleyball and the Saxophone. Jen married Scott Hatch November 20, 1987, they later divorced. Together they had four beautiful children, Brandon (Stacia), Kiley, Spencer and Baylee. She also had a faithful four legged companion Charlie. Jen loved yardwork and owned her own mowing business for many years, she had many customers that became like family. She worked for Alpine School District for the last five years and loved all the staff and children. Coworkers report she was often caught singing the Mama Mia Soundtrack when she thought she was alone. Jen recently received the Impact Award at work for always going above and beyond. She excelled in woodworking and loved to be creative. Jen was a proud organ donor. Jen is an awesome person and finally at peace and flying free with her mom, dad, stepmom Dalene, Papa Hatch & other family members. She will be missed by many. Jen is survived by her children, sisters Jayne Ann (Greg) Sapp, Kristy (John) Davis, Tracy Lee Molina, and many other family members. Due to Covid, Graveside services will be private. Jen's earthly body will be laid to rest at the Orem City Cemetery on December 22, 2020.