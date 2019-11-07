1965-2019
Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick returned home to our Father in Heaven on November 2, 2019. She was an adored, incredible wife, mother, JJ (grandmother), daughter, sister, and friend. Jennifer was born on April 1, 1965 to David and Doris Gillette. She grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah where she graduated from East High School and The University of Utah. Jennifer Jill was sealed for all eternity to her sweetheart and best friend Todd Dennis Cusick on June 16, 1989 in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Salt Lake, Lehi, Bountiful, and Provo, where she spent the last 11 years of her life.
Jennifer was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served the Savior faithfully all throughout her time on earth, and she continues to do so now. Jennifer is described as beautiful, intelligent, funny, loving, generous, and a light in the life of all who knew her. As a family, we are overcome with gratitude for the incredibly special blessing of having her among us for any duration of time throughout this earthly life. Her family, especially her husband Todd, was the ultimate joy in her life, as she dedicated all her energy to helping and loving her husband, children, and others.
She is survived by her mother Doris, father David, husband Todd, and their children Jacob (Courtney), David (Madyson), Samuel (Lindsay), and Anneka (Skyler); three beloved grandchildren Carter, Charlotte, and Cooper; and siblings Steven, Heather, Michelle, and Derek; nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Edgemont North Stake Center, 345 East 4525 North, Provo, UT. There will be a visitation on Friday, November 8th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the stake center and on Saturday from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral services. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, Provo, UT. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.