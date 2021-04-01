1971-2021
Jennifer Lyn "Jakeman" Larbie passed on Sunday, March 29th at the age of 50 years old due to complications arising from the chronic illness she battled for the greater part of two decades. She was born February 3rd, 1971 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was adopted by two loving parents, Max Wells Jakeman and Mary Lynne Jakeman. She was raised in Provo, Utah where she lived her whole life. Jennifer belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She strove to follow a Christlike example, loving and accepting everyone she met. Jennifer was a natural born caregiver. Despite suffering with her own illness she had dedicated her life to aiding and taking care of her family, friends and the many patients she saw during her 20+ years of service at Wasatch Medical Center. Besides serving others she enjoyed reading horror novels and spending time with the many animals that she cared for during her life. Jennifer left behind her husband, two sons and a brother; respectively, David Larbie, Joseph Larbie, Bryant Jakeman and Ryan Jakeman. The world lost a lot of light with her passing. She will be terribly missed.
There will be a visitation Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 6 - 8 p.m. at 835 S 500 W Provo. Funeral Friday, April 2, 2021 from10 - 11 at 835 S 500 W Provo. Interment 12:30 p.m. at Wasatch Memorial Park 341 Highland Dr SLC.