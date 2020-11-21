Jennifer Rene Godbold
1965 - 2020
Jennifer Rene Godbold, our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully in Orem, Utah on November 18, 2020 surrounded by family that loved her. Jennifer was born to Robert David Godbold and Jenean Jesperson Godbold on May 12,1965, in La Mesa, California. She grew up in Lakeside, California and later lived in Yuba City, California and Orem, Utah. She received her Bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and her Master's in Educational Counseling from National University. She loved her mission in the Salt Lake City South, Utah mission, and served faithfully in many auxiliaries in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Jennifer had many talents including: writing poetry and songs, singing, playing the piano,and best of all being a super aunt. She loved the outdoors and traveling. She loved to help others learn and grow and especially loved seeing the satisfaction that comes from accomplishing goals. No challenge was too great, when it came to Jennifer helping others to believe in and pursue their dreams.
She is survived by her parents Robert and Jenean Godbold; sister, Andrea Godbold Crockett (Nick); sister, Kerri Godbold Morris (Keith); brother, Granger Godbold (Anne); sister, Amanda Godbold Puffer (Ben); brother, Dayne Godbold (Sarah); brother, Jonathon Godbold (Kelley); and many nieces and nephews who will sorely miss her. She was, and is, the unrivaled and undefeated favorite aunt to her 33 nieces and nephews.
"In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill."