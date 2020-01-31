Jennifer Selman

Born on August 15th to Patricia and Richard Selman in Payson, Utah. Jen attended school in Mapleton and Springville and graduated from there. Jen worked and helped her family run the T-Bone for many years after high school until it was sold in 1999. Jen married Rod Thoreson in 1993, They had two children, They divorced in 2003. That’s when Jen met Andy Gallegher, they would be together until the end. Jen loved her children and she dedicated her life to them, she was so proud of what wonderful people they had both become. Jen loved to Camp, she loved to dance and her love for music was like no other. She was fun, happy and so caring to her friends & family. She is survived by her mother Patricia Joane Selman, Her children Sidney Ann & Issac Thoreson, her sisters Christine and Susan & brothers David and Scott many nieces and nephews and her special pets Todd and Weenie. We Love you Jen, until we meet again you will forever be in our hearts!