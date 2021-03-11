Jeremy Glade Richmond
1976 - 2021
Jeremy Glade Richmond 44, of Orem,Utah passed away in his home on March 4, 2021 He was born May 21, 1976 in Ogden Utah He is survived by his wife Eve Richmond of West Jordan, Utah.
He grew up in Orem, Utah and was raised by his parents, Gary & Karen Richmond.
He is survived by 2 sisters and 2 brothers, Andrew Richmond of Orem, Ut, Melissa & Tom Rasmussen of American Fork Utah, Danielle & Kory Harris of Springville Utah, and Jonah & Hollee Richmond of Hurricane, Ut Also his grandparents: Monta Rae Jeppson and the late Eldon Glade Jeppson of Orem, Ut and Marlene Richmond of Orem and Eve's family: Alyssa & Dan Lee of Salt Lake, Utah, Alicia & Jeremy Hill of Houston Texas, Jason Collette, of West Jordon and five grandkids he loved and many nieces and nephews, cousins, Aunts and Uncles.
He loved getting together with family & friends.
We have been very blessed having him as part of our family and our life. He was loved by all who associated with him, he will be greatly missed.
A grave side service will be held in West
Jordan, funeral service is pending at this
time.