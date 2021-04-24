Jerry A. Partridge Apr 24, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerry A. Partridge Jerry A. Partridge, 81, passed away April 21, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and obituary at www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jerry A. Partridge Condolence Obituary Arrangement Pass Away Provo Berg See what people are talking about at The Community Table!