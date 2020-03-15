1927-2020
Jerry Bernard Brukiewa, 92, of Payson passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA to Wladislaw and Carolina Wzola Brukiewa on August 20, 1927. He is the youngest of seven children.
He is survived by his wife Celia, stepchildren; Celia Regina, Alessandra (Alex), Eduardo (Jessica) and three grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife Jane, his sons Tommy and Larry, parents, siblings and stepson-in-law, Stephen.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Olpin Family Mortuary Chapel, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove. Family and friends may attend a viewing from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary found at www.olpinmortuary.com.