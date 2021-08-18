Jerry Bradley Cook
Jerry Bradley Cook died peacefully on August 13th, 2021 at the age of 88 with her cherished husband and companion at her side.
An avid traveler, devoted mother and wife, and accomplished humanitarian, Jerry is survived by her husband, Gil and 7 children, Joleen (Mike) Marchand, Julie (Brian) Shields, Mike Cook, Tammy Decker, Brad (Jen) Cook, Cory (Angie) Cook, Ben (Michelle) Cook, and 21 grandchildren. Love shown in her every act. Service to others and a deep devotion to God and family were at the core of her being. She was married to her 'Precious' for 70 years, and leaves a legacy-example of kindness, warmth and generosity to all those who knew her. Her light will be deeply missed.
A viewing will be held at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, Utah, Friday, August 20, 2021, 6:00 - 8:00 pm, and prior to services, Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 9:30 - 10:30 at Stonewood 2nd Ward, 665 South 200 West, Orem, Utah. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am at the church with a Live Broadcast that can be viewed beginning at 11:00 a.m. on www.walkersanderson.com where condolences may be shared with the family. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.