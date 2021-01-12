Jerry Ned Kofford
Jerry Ned Kofford was born on the 8th of January, 1936 in his Grandparent Hudson's home in Spanish Fork, Utah to Ned M. and Utahna Hudson Kofford. He passed away on January 9th, 2021 at his home in Highland, Utah surrendered by his Family at the age of 85 after a 6 year battle with IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis).
He attended schools in Orem graduating from Lincoln High in 1954. He then voluntarily signed up for the Army. Boot camp was in Ft. Carson, CO and then was stationed in Gross Pointe, MI. While he was home on leave for the annual deer hunt he married the love of his life his sweetheart Kay Hampton on October 19, 1955. They honeymooned in a tent.
After his two years of service in the Army in returned home and attending Trade Tech (UVU) receiving an Associates degree in Diesel Mechanics. He then went into in the trucking business with his Dad forming Ned Kofford Trucking, Inc and worked there for over 50 years. His hobbies included restoring his 1931 Ford Model A sedan and touring with the Model Club of Utah Valley. His favorite hobby though was trap shooting. He was quit a good shot winning numerous trophies for his achievements.
He is survived by his children Pamela (Rock) Woodward, Kevin (Evlyne) Kofford and Kory (Robyn) Kofford. His Grandchildren Utahna (Tahnie) Woodward, Kristen, Jerica, Kylie and Kaden Kofford and Tahsha and Kenley Kofford. Great Grandchildren Korbin, Tanner (TJ), Kache, Jesmin and Sookie.
He was preceded in death by his sweetheart Kay Hampton Kofford, his Parents and a granddaughter Sierra Woodward. Two Sisters Colleen Anderson and Carol Carter.
A graveside service will held Thursday January 14, 2021 in the American Fork Cemetery at 1:00 pm . A viewing will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8pm at the Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, Am. Fork. Due to COVID to attend the viewing you need to use the signup genius on the andersonmortuary.com website.