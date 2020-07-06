Jess Ray Winder

1960 — 2020
Jess R. Winder, age 60, passed away Tuesday morning, the 16th of June, of complications of colon cancer. He was born in Payson, Utah to Floyd l. Winder and Jessie May Brinkerhoff. He has 1 sister, Darla Butler of Spanish Fork, and 1 brother, Eugene (Sherry) Winder of Elmo, Utah. He married Diana Hebner and they have 3 children: Marisa Boyd of Hooper, Utah, Keri (Cris) Pettit of Tremonton, Utah and Floyd Winder of Spanish Fork, Utah. We will have a memorial service for him on July 18th at 1 p.m. and the place will be 585 North Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends are welcome to attend and a small luncheon after will be provided in lieu of flowers there is a account at American First Credit Union in Jess’s name.