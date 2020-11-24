Jesse O Tripp
1934 - 2020
Jesse O Tripp passed away at the age of 86 in the early morning hours of November 22, 2020 in Spanish Fork Utah.
Jess was the oldest of 7 children, born April 24, 1934 in Murphysboro, Illinois. At a very young age, he worked hard in the fields and farms, as well as assisting his beloved Mother Anna Myrtle Chancey Tripp and Father Luther Tripp in providing, raising and caring for the family. In his later teenage years, he joined the Navy during the Korean Conflict where he served and received an honorable discharge in his early 20's.
Jess spent over 30 years of his career in the sheetrock industry where he was well known for his great skill in cutting and installing sheetrock. There are "Thousands" of residential homes and businesses all over Utah County and Las Vegas, Nevada that bare his trademark and skill. Jess was also a Big Fan of NASCAR racing and Jeff Gordon was his favorite driver. He and his wonderful wife Gail enjoyed traveling in their motorhome all over the United States before settling down to retire in Pahrump, Nevada. They had a lovely home in which He took great pride in. Jess was known for being a very charming, quick witted, proud and hardworking man. He will be dearly missed and loved by many.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 33 years, Gail Ann Schenck Tripp, his children Tonya Bremer and Kevin Tripp of Illinois, John Simpson of Utah, Lisa Leber of Washington, Stepchildren Sandra McKinnon, Rick Hawkins of Utah and preceded in death by Tammy Tripp of Utah. Jess has many grandchildren and greatgrandchildren as well.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah. A friends and family food gathering will also be provided afterwards for any that would like to join. Time will be following ceremony and place is yet to be determined. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.