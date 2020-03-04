1937-2020
Jesse Willis Warren, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and veteran passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age of 82 surrounded by his family. Jesse was born on December 16, 1937 to Welby and Mable (Dibble) Warren in Mapleton, Utah. He attended Mapleton Elementary and Springville High School graduating in 1956. He served in the Army for 18 months in South Korea and was honorably discharged from the service in October 1959.
Jesse met Connie Whiting while working on Neil Whiting’s farm in Mapleton and they were married in 1965 at the Mapleton White Church by Jesse’s father Welby. They had 3 wonderful children together and he supported his family by working for Pacific States Cast Iron Pipe Co where he was a millwright and a blacksmith until he retired in 1999. Throughout this time, he also farmed in Mapleton and enjoyed farming and raising livestock all of his life.
Jesse diligently served his community as a member of the Mapleton Irrigation and Strawberry Water Boards for 20+ years. He also cherished his friends and the time spent every morning at the coffee shops for the past 50+ years.
He is survived by his wife, Connie, and his children, Chad Warren of Mapleton, Christy (Joseph) Nemelka of Mapleton and Camille (Gene) Cope of Springville; 9 wonderful grandchildren, Chaleesa (Matt), Joseph, Casey, Matthew (Taylor), Kelty (McKade), James, Harrison, Jack, Jesse and four of his siblings, Darrell (Rula) Warren of Gunnison, Morris (Sharon) Warren of Mapleton, Evelyn (Mike) Deamer of Centerville, and Karen Averett of Mapleton. He is preceded in death by his parents, Welby and Mable, his sister Margie Hutchings, brothers-in-law John Averett and Rodger Hutchings and his granddaughter, Anna Nemelka.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1:00 pm in the Mapleton White Church, 31 W Maple Street, Mapleton, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Wheeler Mortuary located at 82 West 400 North, Mapleton, Utah and from 11:30 to 12:30 prior to the memorial services. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah. Condolences may be sent at www.wheelermortuary.com.