1928-2020
Jewell Rogers Hutchison, a dear wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully in her home February 9, 2020. She will be deeply missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.
She was born on December 3, 1928 to Raphael Magnus Rogers and Cosby Cecil Huff Rogers. She was the middle of 3 beautiful daughters. She married her sweetheart Donald Harry Hutchison on April 10, 1947. They were blessed with 5 children, Annie Hutchison, Colleen (John) Bills, Scott (Fran) Hutchison, Elaine (Blake) Littleford, and Steven (Karen) Hutchison. Their children gave them 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sisters, 1 grandson and one great grandson. She was always a very hard worker. She helped run the family farm and orchard, and built and ran The Drapery Hut from her home.
She loved boating with her family at Lake Powell, working in her garden, sewing and quilting, and bowling with Don at Jack & Jill’s. She and Don loved to dance, and were very active in the Gold and Green Balls. She will be forever in our hearts.
The family wishes to thank all of those who helped to care for her and keep her company through the last few years.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Lindon Third Ward building at 320 West 500 North, Lindon, Utah with a viewing from 11:00 am-12:45 pm prior to the services. Interment will be in the East Lawn Memorial Hills, Provo, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.