Jim Jack Hartley

1967-2019
Jim J. Hartley, age 52, of Spanish Fork, passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at the University of Utah Hospital.
Jim was born on March 28, 1967 in American Fork, Utah. His parents are Gloria and Robert Hartley. In his youth Jim ran track, was a high school state champion swimmer, and put his all in everything he strived for. He married his childhood sweetheart Tonya Gowans April of 1990 and was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Jim was a well-respected industrial cleaner of 30 years and built a family owned metal fabrication business out of Provo, Utah. He loved to hunt, golf, camp, and spend time with his family.
Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Andrew and Adda Hartley, Weston and Melba Hardy; and his brother Michael John Hartley.
Jim is survived by his wife Tonya Hartley; his children, Robert Hartley (Amanda), Amber Jenkins (Joe), Austin Hartley, and Alix Harmon (Kevin) and adored by his grandsons Jayden and Xavier. He is also survived by brother Jeremy Hartley (Gloria) and sister Jackie Hartley; aunts, uncles, many nieces and nephews that loved him.
Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1750 East 750 South in Spanish Fork, Utah on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Tooele Cemetery, 361 South 100 East, Tooele, Utah at 2:30 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com
In lieu of flowers, contact Walker Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses, 801-798-2169.