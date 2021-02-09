Jim Petro
1962 ~ 2021
After a hard-fought and courageous battle with an aggressive cancer, James "Jimmy" Petro passed away at the age of 58, on January 29th, 2021. Jimmy was born in Provo, Utah on February 17, 1962 to Ann and Louis Petro. He was a graduate of Springville High School. Jimmy was a craftsman, an expert brick mason, and a master with his hands. Much like he left the spaces he worked on, he left people better than he found them- usually laughing and with a big smile on their face. Jimmy had a way of making people feel important, never ceasing to take the opportunity to tell you how great he thought you were. His lighthearted, easygoing personality was a haven from the world and when he laughed, he laughed with his whole body. Every time he saw you, you were welcomed in a warm embrace and often with a new nickname.
Family meant everything to Jimmy, he was a devoted father and grandfather, a great brother and son, and a favorite uncle to all his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his dad, Louis Petro, and his stepdad Dennis Wilkinson. He leaves behind his mom, Ann Petro, his brothers: Michael (Monica) Petro, Martin (Brenda) Petro, Mark (Pam) Petro, David Petro (Joni), his sister Annette Wilkinson (Richard), his bonus daughters Necia Anne Gallagher and Tara Lee Beckstead (Bryan), and the three lights of his life: his son Louis, daughter Cassie, and granddaughter, Ellie. This loss is great, but we find great comfort in knowing he is at peace and out of pain. A celebration for his life will be held in the spring in Utah County and will be announced at a later date.