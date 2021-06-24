Jimmie Lee Allman Jun 24, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jimmie Lee Allman Jimmie Lee Allman, 84, passed away June 21, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. To send condolences visit www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jimmie Lee Allman Condolence Military Arrangement Pass Away Provo Berg Entrust See what people are talking about at The Community Table!