Jimmie Lee Allman
1937 - 2021
Jimmie Lee Allman, 84, passed away at his home in Lindon, Utah on June 21, 2021. He was born April 15, 1937 in Provo, Utah to Wendel Lee Allman and Wanda Luzon Heal.
He grew up and went to school in Provo graduating from BYU in May of 1965, then receiving his Professional Engineer certificate in Fire Protection Engineering in May of 1977 in California. Jim belonged to the Society of Fire Protection Engineers, American Society of Safety Engineers, and The Board of Certifies Safety Professionals. Jim worked as an engineering manager and as the senior director for Fire Protection Engineering. He enjoyed being a private pilot, restoring and collecting classic cars, and fishing. Jim married Katherine M Millard on July 28, 1968.
He is survived by his daughters, April Lee Blessing of Salt Lake City, and Teri Ann Dashwood (Andy) of Santa Cruz, CA; grandchildren, Chandler, Erin, Stephanie, and Brandon; and by his brother, Stanley Allman of Orem. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay M Allman; father, Wendel Allman; mother, Wanda L Heal; and stepfather, M.R. Rider.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.