Joan Irene Smith Hamann
Joan Irene Smith Hamann, 89, of Pleasant Grove passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Joan was born February 14, 1931 in Lindon, Utah to Russell and Ruth Irene Johnson Smith. She married Thomas Peter Hamann on November 10, 1950 in Provo, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Joan grew up on the family fruit farm in Lindon and was known as the fastest fruit picker in the state of Utah. She graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1949. She was a devoted scorekeeper for Pleasant Grove City athletics. She was a devoted and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. She and Tom especially enjoyed their time working in the Mt. Timpanogos Temple. Joan was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her five children: Dennette (Rick) Hopkins, Tom (Libbie) Hamann Jr., Paula (Steve) Boren, Cindy (Ralph) Spencer and Sandra (Marty) Grange; 15 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and a great great grandson; siblings: Carol Grosvenor, Arlene (Lanny) Starr, Claudette Hansen and Brent (Diane) Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom; brothers: Melvin, Gary, Calvin and Dennis Smith.
Due to Covid 19 guidelines, private graveside services will be held in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery.