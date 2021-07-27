Joan Margo Gustavson Childs
1941 - 2021
Heaven had a better sale. In true Joni form she went in search of the best deal. Shopper extraordinaire, Joan Margo Gustavson Childs left us July 24, 2021, for better prices and shorter lines although the return policy was lacking. We believe Joan's parents, Emily and Oscar Gustavson are responsible for Joan's shopping addiction as it was customary for them to take her to Salt Lake City shopping on the weekends as a child. Joan was born in September of 1941 at Dr George Anderson's hospital on 200 South near Hobble Creek in Springville. Joan had a happy childhood with sisters Cora and Joyce and her brother Norman. She married the luckiest guy ever, Dale Ray Childs January 26, 1964. She promised to love and honor Dale but there wasn't any obeying, that was Dale's job.
Dale and Joan built a wonderful life in Provo for their children, Kelly, Carey, and Sean. Throughout their married life Joan worked in retail and banking and owned her own business. Upon Dale's retirement, travel became an exciting part of their life together. The Oregon Coast was one of their favorite places on earth. Joan and Dale spent winters in Arizona and made many great friends and acquaintances over the years. Joni loved and cared for many Boston Terriers. Izzy will miss her most.
Joan is survived by her Husband Dale of 57 years, her children Kelly, Carey, and Sean (Jennifer) of Provo, ten grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and her brother Norman. She was predeceased by her parents and sisters, daughter Charmaine, a son in law, and a daughter in law.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Sunset 3rd Ward Chapel, 1090 West 1020 South, Provo, Utah. Friends may call from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. For those unable to attend, services may be viewed at Sunset3rd.com. Interment in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.