Joan Miner Fox
Joan Miner Fox, age 88, from Springville, Utah passed away peaceably at home surrounded by loved ones on Monday August 2, 2021, from natural causes. She was born December 26, 1932, in Springville, Utah to Alma Miner and Cleonda Roylance Miner. She married Marshall Slinn Fox October 31, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Joan was an excellent homemaker as well as an administrative assistant at BYU's Placement Center for many years. Joan received much fulfillment in singing with Marshall for many years at funerals and a variety of other functions. She was a dedicated member of Springville's Musettes.
Joan's faithful membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was admired by all as she held numerous callings throughout the years, ministering to others, serving with Marshall as a missionary in the Melbourne, Australia mission and nine years as an ordinance worker in the Provo Temple. Her innate goodness earned the love and respect of all who knew her.
Family meant everything to Joan as she ministered to them spiritually and temporally throughout her life. Great memories were formed at Grandma's house partaking of her delicious Sunday cooking, loving embrace, and sincere interest in others.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Marshall, two brothers, three sisters and a grandson. She is survived by her children Richard Lynn (Terry) Fox, of Mapleton; Marsha (Terry) Dalton of Allen, TX; Debbie Robinson of Springville; David Reed (Laurel) Fox of Springville; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Springville 2nd Ward Chapel located at 840 South 400 East, Springville, Utah. A viewing for friends and family will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South in Springville and at the church on Saturday 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Historic Springville City Cemetery.