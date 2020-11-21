JoAnn Ercanbrack Stratton
1931 - 2020
JoAnn Ercanbrack Stratton, born April 16, 1931 died peacefully on November 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. JoAnn was a unique woman and touched the hearts of many. Born in Eureka, Utah, JoAnn was a small town girl who lived a big life.
JoAnn approached life with thoughtfulness, always leading with an open heart. With natural instincts of a healer, she had the ability to help every person that came in contact with her. She offered unconditional love and support.
JoAnn was adored by the love of her life, Vern A. Stratton. Together, they raised a family of eight, which eventually grew with many grandchildren and great grandchildren to surround them. She was always happy and bustling around when her family was around. She made family gatherings special and cherished the Holiday season, always with a sparkle in her eye.
JoAnn was welcomed by her husband, two sons and generations of family for a happy and joyous reunion in heaven.
We will always miss her generous kind spirit and will carry her in our hearts forever.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home for a private family graveside service. Condolences may be offered to the family and a live broadcast of the service may be watched at www.walkersanderson.com, Monday November 23, 2020.