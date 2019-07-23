1933 – 2019
JoAnn Taylor Tyler passed away on July 21, 2019 surrounded by family and her sweetheart Dell R. Tyler, she was 86 years old. JoAnn was born on June 20, 1933 to Raymond Wooley Taylor and Anne Randall Taylor in Spanish Fork, UT.
JoAnn married Dell Roy Tyler on November 27, 1953 in Provo, UT. They were later sealed in the Manti, Utah Temple. JoAnn was a gifted seamstress, pianist, quilter and cook. She loved the Gospel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in which she served in many presidencies and callings. She loved Lake Powell, skiing and water skiing.
She worked at the Utah County Assessor’s office, then as an accountant for Tyler’s Inc. and managed JoDel apartments. She served and contributed meals, clothing, food and wall hangings to humanitarian efforts in her own community and throughout the world.
Her greatest joy in life was her sweetheart Dell, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her baby Roy Earl Tyler, and her brother Dee Taylor.
She is survived by her sweetheart of 65 and ½ years Dell R. Tyler, children: Jode Tyler (Don W) Porter, Kelly Dell (Jaleen) Tyler, and Shari (Steven) Sheranian; grandchildren: Josh Tyler (Ashley) Porter, Jauni (Guillermo) Rojas, Karlie Porter, Kelsey (Brandon) Norton, Max Tyler (Nassanjargal) Porter, Xanning K. Tyler, Rex Kelly Tyler, Marleau (Andi) Tyler, Kade Elias Tyler, Sam Marleau Tyler, Sophia Elizabeth Tyler, Amelia Grace Tyler, Christian Tyler Smith, Spencer Taylor Smith, Jared Leonard Smith, Alex Dell Smith, Scott Richard Sheranian, Harrison Steven Sheranian, Hannah Sheranian and Olivia Sheranian and great-grandchildren: Grayson Bennett, Winona Jane Porter, Ignacio Oliveres, Rolondo, Augustin and Santiago Rojas, Rory Brandon and Millie Rey Norton, Oogii Bitner, Urikhan Agnes and Uudam JoAnn Porter and Nixon Leonard Smith.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 am, at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah. An open house will follow at the Dell Tyler residence to celebrate JoAnn’s life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Huntsman Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.