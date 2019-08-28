JoAnna Robinson

1933- 2019
Our beautiful, kind and loving mother passed away August 25, 2019, at the home of her daughter and personal angel in Alpine, Utah, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 16, 1933, in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the 11th and youngest child of Heber Lorenzo Roundy and Elizabeth Frost Roundy. She married William Edward Robinson on March 26, 1951 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple.
JoAnna attended schools in Pleasant Grove and graduated a proud “Viking” and member of the PGHS Class of 1951. Mom and Dad raised their 5 children in the rural countryside north of Pleasant Grove, in an area referred to as Manila. They created a magical life on the farm for all of us and our children. JoAnna was Bill’s partner in all things J&B Farm.
Mother’s favorite role was that of homemaker and wife. She was an accomplished seamstress, loved crafts, quilting, scrapbooking and spent countless hours watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren play sports and/or perform. This past Christmas she bequeathed 27 beautiful hand-pieced quilts, giving a unique one to each grandchild, daughter in-law and her daughter. She was an active member of the Daughter’s of the Utah Pioneers, the American Fork Riding Club and one of the original members of the Manila Ladies Club. JoAnna loved serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In recent years, JoAnna moved with Bill, to the family cattle ranch in Birdseye, Utah, where she made many new friends and acquaintances. The quiet of the farm provided JoAnna the opportunity to work on her genealogy and leave a library of photo albums.
She is survived by her husband Bill, sons: Randy (Jan), Kim (Shalana), daughter Jolene Lesh, sons “Red” Robin (Kriket), and Kurt (Kim), 21 grandchildren: Darek, Dayna, Diedrey, Danica, Dillon, Demi, Cierra, Colby, Regan, Gentry, Brayden, Will, Whitney, Shaylee, Preston, Garett, Morgan, Kameron, Kacey, Kandace, Kortney, and 55 great-grandchildren.
JoAnna is preceded in death by her granddaughter Amber, her parents, her siblings: Donna, Laura, Elizabeth, Genevieve, Garth, Cherole, Paul, Phyllis,
Mildred, and Enid (Carla).
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Manila First Ward Chapel, 3396 North 900 West, Pleasant Grove. Family and friends may attend a viewing Thursday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove and also at the church on Friday from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. prior to funeral services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.