1934-2019
Joanne (Joanie) Shaum King, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Provo, Utah. Joanie dedicated her life to serving her family, friends, neighbors, and community. She lovingly ministered to the individual in ways great and small.
Joanie was born on December 31, 1934 in Ogden, Utah to Milton James Shaum and Marjorie Irene King Shaum. Born into humble circumstances, Joanie and her four siblings learned to work hard and be resourceful. She grew up in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School. She received a B.S. degree from Brigham Young University with an endorsement in early childhood education. Joanie was an avid BYU sports fan and a season ticket holder for many years. She was always willing to share her tickets with her kids and grandchildren, who continue to cheer for BYU.
She met and married Glen Chester King while they were students at BYU. They were married and sealed for time and all eternity on August 26, 1955 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together, they provided countless acts of service to family, friends, and neighbors; selflessly giving of their time, energy, means, and home-cooked meals.
Known to her students as Mrs. King, Joanie loved teaching and taught kindergarten in the Provo School District for over 25 years. She loved the children in her classroom. Each student was so important to her that even years after she left teaching, she could remember the names and circumstances of her students.
Outside of the classroom, Joanie continued to teach and lead in her home. She and Glen were blessed with three wonderful sons; Gregory, Kevin, and Scott. As a mother, Joanie made sure her boys knew they were loved, not only by her words, but also through her actions.
Joanie loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother, and had a special relationship with each of her ten grandchildren. She spent much of her time going to their concerts, recitals, games, and other events. Her signature lipstick kisses were always a sign that a grandchild had been visited by Grandma King. She could always be counted on for treats, swimming trips to Riverside Country Club, and a loving, “how in the heck are ya?”
After joining The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 12, Joanie joyfully served in many church callings, her favorite was teaching music to the primary and nursery children. In Salt Lake City, Joanie and Glen served a family history mission at the Family History Center, and later they served for 10 years as public affairs missionaries at the Joseph Smith Building.
Joanie and Glen exemplified a loving, eternal marriage, especially in their later years as they supported each other through various health challenges. They now continue their legacy of service and support together, on the other side of the veil.
Joanie is survived by her three sons: Gregory (Lynnell), Kevin (Amy), Scott (Nicole); sisters: Carol (Joseph) and Judy (Joseph); grandchildren: Trevor (Kathryn), Casey (Bryan), McKenzie (Colby), Ryan, Courtney, Ashley (Kyle), Abby, Brody, Bentley, and Holden; as well as four great-grandchildren: Rae, Carson, Margaret, and Scottie. Joanie was preceded in death by her husband, Glen, her parents, and two brothers: Milton and Jack.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Edgemont 8th Ward Chapel, 3050 Mojave Lane, Provo, Utah. Family and friends may visit with the family Sunday, August 18, from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, and at the church on Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be at the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.