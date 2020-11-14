Joanne Weber
1929 - 2020
I'm sitting here, in the pre-dawn hours, in the home that my parents built in Star Valley, Wyoming. I've been tasked with writing my mothers' obituary. Although my words are a son's perspective, I will hopefully represent my sister, Pamela Wright and other family members as well.
Beth Joanne Gentry was born on May 27th, 1929 to Bryan and Beth Gentry in Los Angeles, California. Her brother, Bob, was six years old and became a lifelong friend and protector.
When she was 17 she headed "up to BYU" where her studies focused on a young Navy veteran. On June 5, 1947, in the Salt Lake City temple, she was married, for time and eternity to Merrill B Weber. She began a relationship of total support and devotion to her husband and friend. She became "mom" to Pamela in 1951 and to me, Stephen Merrill, in 1954. Dad left his sweetheart through death, for but a moment, nearly 7 years ago. On Monday, the 9th of November, mom got to go home and be reunited with dad, her brother, Joseph, Jack and other family. I miss you already and I don't know how to call you for our daily phone call. There's a bunch of us back here that will be missing you including Pam and Scott and their four children and 14 grandchildren, myself and Evelyn with our 5 living sons and 22 living grandchildren. (You're already with Joseph and Jack!).
Now, with the tears wiped away let me try and capture a few descriptive words for mom. She loved to read, create beautiful stitcheries, go fishing (because dad loved it), travel and meet people, serving in temples, comfort people who were hurting, be with grandchildren and great grandchildren, play tennis water-skiing (she always bragged she could ski but not swim), and especially love dad.
Every day when I told her that I loved her she would respond with "I love you more" or "I love you back". I love you mom....
Services will be held in Star Valley, WY for family only, but a recording of the services will be available at: www.schwabmortuary.com.