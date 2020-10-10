Joe Edward Shirk
1936 - 2020
Joe Edward Shirk, 83, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home in Poncha Springs, Colorado. Joe and his twin sister, Joan, were born on December 11, 1936, in Denver. He spoke often about the two years that the family spent in Leadville from the time he was 10 to 12. He sang in the St. John's Cathedral Boys' Choir until he was 16 years old. He became a mechanic out of high school before joining the Navy. He had many stories about the long cruises he went on over his eight-year enlistment. He served in the Provo (Utah) Police Department for 40 years and made a large contribution to law enforcement by partnering with other officers in western US jurisdictions. He was very active in the Masons including the Scottish Rite, the York Rite, and DeMolay as well as acting as guardian for Job's Daughters. He was always very active in every community he lived in, rarely missing an opportunity to volunteer, especially if volunteering entailed coordinating a meal for a large group. Friends and family will also remember his talent in woodworking, which he enjoyed doing in his spare time.Joe is survived by his wife, Geri; son David (Stacey) Shirk; daughter Elizabeth (John) Franke; grandchildren Terryn Fredrickson, Aubryanna Fredrickson, and Evan Shirk; and many nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held once it is safe for family and friends to be united in person. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Shriners Hospitals.