1938-2019
Joe Robert Dewey, Jr., age 81, passed away in American Fork, Utah on December 26, 2019 after an 11-year struggle with Alzheimer’s.
Joe was born on June 3, 1938 in Edna, Kansas to Elsie Letitia and Joe Robert Dewey Sr. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Vicky Lou (age 5), a son-in-law, Anthony Lowinske, and a brother-in-law, Kenton Williams. He is survived by his wife Carolee Joyner, his children Kippy (Dan Frakes), Kelly (Deanna), Todd, Brad (Leslie), Bryan, and Amee (Kenneth Goold); 22 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren; his siblings Roger James and Judith Ann Williams (Kenton).
Joe moved with his family from Kansas to Provo, Utah in 1953. He graduated from Provo High School in 1956. After graduation he attended BYU on a full-ride wrestling scholarship. He graduated from college with a degree in Geology. He later received a Master’s in Engineering (Magna Cum Laude) from the University of Utah while working for Kennecott Mining.
Joe joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in December 1956. He married Carolee Joyner in the Salt Lake temple in September 1959. Joe served faithfully in a variety of assignments for the LDS church, including a mission with Carolee to the Indianapolis, Indiana mission.
Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He and Carolee traveled extensively visiting 45 countries over their 60 years of marriage, including two years of employment at a copper mine in Turkey. He enjoyed a variety of interests including hunting, fishing, photography, painting, sculpturing, and landscaping. His talents also included the construction of 5 different homes.
Services will be held on Saturday January 4th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1320 W. 3540 N., Pleasant Grove, UT 84062. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. There will also be a viewing on Friday evening January 3 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Warenski Funeral Home 1776 N 900 E, American Fork, UT 84003. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Utah Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/utah/donate or by phone at 1-800-272-3900.