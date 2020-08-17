Joel James Affleck Aug 17, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joel James Affleck Joel James Affleck, 57, passed away Wesnesday, August 12, 2020. Services are entrusted to Premier Funeral Services. View the full obituary at www.premierfuneral.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joel James Affleck Pass Away Obituary Funeral Service Entrust See what people are talking about at The Community Table!