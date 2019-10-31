1936-2019
JoElla DeWolf Christensen passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born on October 28, 1936 in Santa Monica, CA to Eldred LaDue DeWolf and Thora Clark DeWolf. She shared her growing up years with her brother Clark DeWolf in California. They later moved to Utah as teenagers. She attended Provo High School and graduated in 1954. She married Jerry Eckles in 1954 and together they had three beautiful children: Kim, Terry and Desiree. JoElla owned a fabric store in Orem for many years. She loved sewing, quilting and crafts. She remarried in 1999 to Marvin Kay Christensen and were sealed in the Timpanogos Temple in 2001. JoElla was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints. She had several callings, most recent being a temple worker with Kay for many years. JoElla is survived by her daughter: Desiree (Bob) Middleton, several grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kay Christensen, and her two sons Kim Eckles (Lori) and Terry Eckles (Marie). A viewing for close friends and family will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Sundberg- Olpin Mortuary located at 495 South State Street in Orem, followed by a dedication of the grave. Burial will be at the Orem City Cemetery.