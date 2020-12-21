John Aldon Cox
1940 - 2020
John Aldon Cox, 80, of Mosheim, TN, died on December 13, 2020 of complications from the COVID-19 virus. He is survived by his wife, Candace; sons, Kerry, Brian, and Jeffrey; step-daughter, Christina Orgeron; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, and a brother, Glenn. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Christensen Cox and Mozelle Houtz Cox, and a brother, Neil.
John was born February 1, 1940 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was a member of the Granite High School Class of 1958 and went on to Utah State University where he received a B.A. in Agricultural Entomology with minors in Chemistry and German; to The Evergreen State College where he earned a B.A. in English Literature; and to Boise State where he earned a teaching certificate in English/American Literature. The bulk of his career was spent as a Public Health Advisor for the CDC where he held assignments both domestic and abroad.
Post-retirement, John enjoyed working in his yard and garden and keeping up with his many friends around the world through letters and post cards.
Per John's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Interment will be private.