1931 - 2020
John Aurelius Riding, 89, of Mapleton, Utah, passed peacefully in his sleep on June 15, 2020.
John was born to Cecil and John Riding on January 29, 1931 in Provo, Utah. As a child his family moved around a lot, but John’s fondest memories of his youth were the years that they spent in Montana, where his family lived and worked on a dairy farm. During the Korean War, while stationed in Germany he met his first wife, Jean. The two were married in London, England on May 7, 1955 — John and Jean were married 61 years.
John was very active in the business community in Utah and met many dear friends and colleagues. John loved anything outdoors and it’s where he spent most of his time. He could usually be found out in his yard gardening, camping with family up on his mountain property, taking trips to Alaska to go fishing on the Talachulitna River, and spending winters in Quartzite, Arizona. After losing his wife in 2016, John remarried to lifelong friend Barbara Lang, and the two of them spent a few happy years together sightseeing around the country.
He is survived by his 4 children: Steven Michael Riding, David William Riding, Susan Jean Riding, and John Patrick Riding. He will also be dearly missed by all his remaining family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that in memory of him and his love of the outdoors, you take a moment to pause and think of John and, if possible, plant a tree to honor of our amazing father, grandfather, and friend.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center Street, Provo, Utah. Slide show, video of the services, and condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.