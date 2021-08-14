John D. Hechtle
1938 - 2021
John D. Hechtle lived an amazing life. Born in Mannheim, Germany April 29, 1938 to Eugen & Katchen Hechtle. At the time of his birth, the world was at war. Experiencing WWII through the eyes of a child had a lasting impact on John and molded him into the man he'd become. It gave him an incredible appreciation for things that many of us would take for granted.
At the young age of 15, John immigrated to the United States with his older brothers Fred & Ralph. He settled in Provo, Utah. From the day he arrived till the day he died, he truly loved this wonderful country.
After graduating from BY High, he took an apprenticeship with Jay Bown, where he found his lifelong passion in stone masonry. John went on to establish Stone Art Company and successfully operated it for over 50 years.
John was a man of many talents and hobbies from collecting stamps and coins and anything with rust on it to creating unique works of rock art. He loved the Utah deserts and exploring the world and never tired of telling the stories of his adventures.
John loved with his whole heart and without judgement. He was loved and admired by all who knew him. John is survived by his wife Ruby, sons Tany John (Cristy), Cory (Mindy), Daniel, and his daughter Leslie (Jeramy), 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, as well as his brothers Manfred (Segrid), Ralph, Rainer (Deonne), sisters Karen (Derk), Iris, numerous nieces and nephews and many he loved like family. Preceded in death by his parents Eugen (Helen) and Katchen, and sister Claudia.
Graveside services will be held at Provo City Cemetery, 610 S State Street, Friday, August 20 at 1pm. Please join us for an open house in celebration of John's life and love, to be held at his "sanctuary" located at 55 N. Geneva Rd. in Provo from 3pm to 7 pm.
If you would like to join the service on zoom, copy this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8314888628
4