1933-2020
John David Wilkerson, 86, of Springville, left this troubled world for a better one on Saturday, June 13, 2020, after suffering a fall in his home. He was born August 18, 1933, to Harley P. and Helen Marie Overbye Wilkerson in Fruita, Colorado. He married Joyce Stone Peterson on December 12, 1961, in Provo, Utah. They lived in Provo until 2006.
Following the tragic death of his father when John David (Dave) was a child, he moved with his mother and step-father Lloyd Kendall, and step-sister Kaye to Springville, Utah. There he attended school where he showed talent for sports, and music, as well as academics. While Dave was in high school, he lettered in baseball, football, and track. He played the trombone in the high school band. He graduated in 1952 and that summer worked for the Forest Service in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. In 1953 he began working for Sears Department Store in Provo. He was employed there for 37 years, retiring in 1990. He interrupted his career to serve two years in the U.S. Navy at the Naval Auxiliary Air Station in Fallon, Nevada. Dave was also a lifelong member of the Provo Elks lodge #849. He loved traveling to visit relatives or to enjoy national parks and monuments. After retirement, he and Joyce visited Hawaii, the Caribbean, New England, Canada, Alaska, and Church historic sites.
Hunting and fishing with his family were a tradition of enjoyment as were BYU sports. He and Joyce held season basketball tickets for more than five decades. When age made getting to their seats difficult, they began using the elevators at the Marriott Center, and Dave loved to share his licorice toffee treats with the student operators.
Dave took great pride in everything he did. As a representative of Sears, his uniforms were always crisply pressed, his boots polished, his hair and hands neat and clean. Likewise, his house and yard were immaculate. His cars never seemed to age, he spent hours washing, waxing, polishing and tinkering. How he loved his heated garage complete with hot water in his Springville home.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as Elders Quorum secretary, High Priest Group secretary, and Assistant High Priest Group Leader. He was a faithful Home Teacher for 51 years. He also served a mission with his wife at the LOS Employment Service.
Dave loved cherry pie, apples, black licorice, peanut clusters, ice cream, Chinese food and anything Joyce cooked for him. He liked decorating for Christmas and coming home from work in time to see the trick-or-treaters every Halloween. For years he hauled benches and blankets to Center Street in Provo to reserve seats for the family to enjoy the 4th of July Parade.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years and his step-children: Michael Leon Peterson (Elaine) of Orem, Utah; Sherri Lynn Peterson Curtis (Lawrence) of Lehi, Utah; and his son, Todd David Wilkerson (Kami) of Provo, Utah; six grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Sharleen Stone Thomas and her wonderful husband, Dr. Richard Thomas who has taken such good care of Dave, and the rest of us over the years. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his step-sister Kaye Kendall Ekker and her husband, Gary.
Friends may call at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South, Springville, Utah, from 6:00-8:00p.m., on Wednesday, June 17th. Because of the current pandemic, the family respectfully asks that guests wear a mask and observe social distancing. A graveside service for the family will be held on Thursday, June 18th at Salem Cemetery, Salem, Utah.