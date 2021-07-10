John Elton Roberts Jul 10, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Elton Roberts John Elton Roberts, 86, passed away on June 27, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to www.McMillanMortuary.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Elton Roberts Condolence Arrangement Pass Away Mcmillan Mortuary Entrust See what people are talking about at The Community Table!