1943-2020
John “Jack” DeVal Smith, 76, our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Please see the following information which has been updated to reflect a change in the service location:
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21st at 11:00 am at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 N., Lindon, UT. Friends and family may call between 9:30 and 10:30 am, prior to the service. Interment with military honors will be held in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery.
Should friends desire, a memorial donation can be made in his name to the Utah Valley Hospital.
