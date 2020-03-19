1943-2020
John “Jack” DeVal Smith, 76, our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born on May 27, 1943 to Ethel Hunt and John Smith in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from Olympus High School in 1961. Jack married Annette Shawcroft on May 27, 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple. Jack was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the California mission from 1962 to 1964. He served in various callings throughout his life. He joined the Army in 1966 and served for 3 years.
Jack was a friend to all and everyone that met him left feeling like he was their new best friend. He was fun loving and especially enjoyed teasing his grandkids. He had special inside jokes with each of them. Jack loved classical music and Broadway musicals. He also enjoyed singing and was always a part of the ward choir. Jack loved BYU sports and the New York Yankees. He was a good golfer and an impatient fisherman. He loved to study history, especially anything about World War II.
Jack is survived by his wife, Annette and his children Melanie (Gary) Hansen, Paul (Kiersten) Smith, Katherine (Zachary) Vegge, Elizabeth Smith, and Rebecca (Garret) Smith. He is also survived by his brother Gary (Jenny) Smith. He is preceded in death by his father and mother and his in-laws, Edwin and Gatha Shawcroft.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21st at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1028 West 1000 North, Pleasant Grove, UT. Friends and family may call between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., prior to the service. Interment, Pleasant Grove City Cemetery.
Should friends desire, a memorial donation can be made in his name to the Utah Valley Hospital.
Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.